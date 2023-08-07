Go to the main site
    August 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    7 August 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 7.

    EVENTS

    1958 – The decree on developing the oil-rich Mangistau Peninsula on the east coast of the Caspian Sea is adopted.

    1995 – The Abai film based on Mukhtar Auezov’s book of the same name is presented at the House of Cinema in Almaty.

    2014 – The Karaganda-based hockey club Saryarka is included in the Book of Records of the CIS. The club had 23 consecutive wins in the 2012/13 season of the Supreme Hockey League Championship –All-Russian Open Hockey Championship.

    2014 – Five historic facilities of Zhambyl region are included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List.

    2017 – The first hackathon devoted to projects for dealing with urban issues using open data is held as part of the large-scale start-up marathon Astana Innovations Challenge.

    Related news
