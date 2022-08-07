7 August 2022 07:00

August 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 7.

1958 – A decree on exploration of Mangistau peninsula on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan is adopted. The peninsula is rich for oil, copper, manganese, phosphorites, rock crystal, and rare ores. New oil deposits are developed in Uzen, Zhetybai and Kalamkas.

1995 – Film Abai based on Mukhtar Auezov’s novel is premiered in the Film Centre of Almaty.

2006 – Unique archaeological artifacts dating back to the VI-V centuries BC are unearthed in tрe territory of Kyrykoba ancient settlement of Burlinskiy district, West Kazakhstan region. The findings include: gold-plated jewelry, swords, cult-objects, trappings, paintings and inscriptions on animal skins.

2014 – Saryarka Hockey Club from Karaganda is included into the CIS Book of Records after 23 consecutive wins in 2012/13 season (from October 31, 2012 through January 14, 2013).

2014 – Five historical objects of Zhambyl region are inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List. They are Aktobe (Stepninskoye), Kulan, Ornek, Kostobe and Akyrtas ancient settlements.

2016 – Kazakh national team confidently takes 1st place in the III Asian MMA Championships in Hwasun, South Korea. The team wins 5 of 7 champion’s belts and 2 silver medals.

2017 – First two-day hackathon devoted to the projects dealing with urban issues based on Open Data is held within Astana Innovations Challenge large-scale startup marathon.

2017 – A burial site dating back to the VIII-VI centuries BC is unearthed on the shore of the Toraigyr Lake, near the burial mount «Kurgan with Mustaches». The ancient burial site was discovered by the employees of Margulan Centre, a regional archaeological centre at the Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute.

2018 – A personal exposition of Kazakhstani artist Kuttybek Zhakypov «The Great Steppe Melodies» unveils at the Kyrgyz National Museum of Arts in Bishkek. The artist devoted his exposition to the III Nomad Games held on the shore of Issyk-Kul in September and to the 90th jubilee of world-famous Kyrgyz-born writer Chingiz Aitmatov.