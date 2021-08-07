Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

August 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 August 2021, 07:00
August 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 7.

EVENTS

1958 – The decree on developing the oil-rich Mangistau Peninsula on the east coast of the Caspian Sea is adopted.

1995 – The Abai film based on Mukhtar Auezov’s book of the same name is presented at the House of Cinema in Almaty.

2014 – The Karaganda-based hockey club Saryarka is included into the Book of Records of the CIS. The club had 23 consecutive wins in the 2012/13 season of the Supreme Hockey League Championship –All-Russian Open Hockey Championship.

2014 – Five historic facilities of Zhambyl region are included into the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list.

2017 – The first hackathon devoted to the projects for dealing with urban issues using open data is held as part of the large-scale start-up marathon Astana Innovations Challenge.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador