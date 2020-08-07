August 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 7.

DATES

International Beer Day

International Beer Day (IBD) is a celebration on the first Friday of every August founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by Jesse Avshalomov. Since its inception, International Beer Day has grown from a small localized event in the western United States into a worldwide celebration spanning 207 cities, 80 countries and 6 continents.

EVENTS

1995 –The premiere of Abay drama takes place at the House of Cinema in Almaty. The drama is based on Mukhtar Auezov’s novel.

2013 – Kazakhstan’s team claims two gold medals at the XV World Police and Fire Games in Northern Ireland.

2014 - Karaganda hockey club «Saryarka» is included in the CIS Guinness Book of World Records. HC Saryarka won 23 victories in a row in the framework of the games of the Higher Hockey League championship - the open All-Russian ice hockey competition of the 2012/2013 season (from October 31, 2012 to January 14, 2013).

2014 – Five historical sites located in Zhambyl region are featured into the UNESCO World Heritage List, namely the ancient towns of Aktobe, Kulan, Ornek, Kostobe and Akyrtas. 2016 – Kazakhstani MMA fighters win the first overall place at the III Asian MMA Championships in South Korea.

2017 - As part of the large-scale start-up marathon Astana Innovations Challenge, the first hackathon dedicated to projects for solving urban problems based on Open Data is held.



