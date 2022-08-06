August 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of August.

NAMES

Baurzhan Nogerbek (1948-2017) - Kazakh film critic, historian, and film theorist, teacher, professor of art history.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography.

In 1981, he was the Secretary of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan.

Between 1999 and 2001, he was the head of the dramatic art and cinematography department of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Public Accord of Kazakhstan.

Baurzhan Nogerbek penned two monographs, two books, over 250 essays, articles, and reviews.

Yermek Kizatov (1961) - Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in Kokchetavsk region, he is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Railway Transport Engineers, completed his postgraduate studies at the All-Union Research Institute of Railway Transport, and received his Ph.D. degree from the Siberian State Transport University.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2019.

Arman Dzhalmukhanbetov (1961) - Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Temirtau city, Karaganda region, he graduated from the Karaganda High School of the USSR Internal Affairs Ministry.

He took up his current post in December 2019.

Kanat Almagambetov (1962) - Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

Born in Akmola region, he is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of Railway Transport Engineers, Tynyshpayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communicaion.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2021.

Nurymbet Saktaganov (1970) - Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he is a gradaute of the Kyzylorda Pedagogical Institute, Institute Of Distance Education of the Moscow State University of Economics, Statistics, and Informatics, and Kyzylorda Institute of Economics, Statistics, and Information.

He took up his current post in June 2022.

Yerlan Utegenov (1976) - prosecutor of the city of Nur-Sultan.

He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University.

He took up his current post in May 2022.

Abzal Saparbekuly (1975) - President of Otandastar Kory, member of the Ulttyq Qurultai under the Kazakh President.

Born in Zhambyl region, he is a graduate of the Near East Technical University.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2022. He took up his current post in January 2020.

Kanat Tossekbayev (1982) - General Director of the Republican Healthcare Promotion Center.

Born in Talgar city, Almaty region, he gradauted from the Kazakh State Medical University, Hannover Medical School, Caspian Public University, gained an MBA from Alma University, and took an internship in the USA through the Bolashak program.

He took up his current post in January 2020.



