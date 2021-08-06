Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 6. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 August 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of August.

NAMES

photo

Bauyrzhan Nogerbek (1948-2017) is the Kazakh movie expert, historian, movie critic, teacher and professor of art of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography.




photo

Yermek Kizatov (1961) is the Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan.

Born in Kokchetav region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Railway Engineers, Siberian State Railways University.

Has been acting since August 2019.




photo

Arman Dzhalmukhanbetov (1961) is the Advisor to the Kazakh Interior Minister.

Born in Temirtau is the graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Interior Ministry.

Has been serving since December 2019.




photo

Kanat Almagambetov (1962) is the Deputy CEO at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Railway Engineers, Tynyshpayev Kazakh Transport and Communications Academy.

Has been appointed to the post in April this year.



photo

Nurymbet Saktaganov (1970) is the Mayor of Semey city.

Born in Chimkent region is the graduate of the Kyzylorda Teacher’s Training Institute, Kyzylorda Institute of Economy, Statistics and Information.

Has been working since January 2021.

photo

Abzal Saparbekuly (1975) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Middle East Technical University.

Has been serving since April 2017.




photo

Kanat Tosekbayev (1982) is the director general of the republican healthcare development centre.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University, The Hannover Medical School, Caspian Social University, Alma University.

Has been working since January 2020.


