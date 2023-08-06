Go to the main site
    August 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    6 August 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 6th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 6.

    EVENTS

    2012 – Kazakhstani athlete Olga Rypakova wins the triple jump gold medal with a leap of 14.98m at the 2012 London Olympics.

    2014 – Kazakh scholars led by archeologist, PhD Zeinolla Samashev discover the burial of the ancient warrior lived in around the 7th century.

    2014 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announces the decision to restructure the Government at the expanded session of the Kazakh Government on the key economic and social development issues. 12 ministries and around 30 committees were included in the Government.

    2014 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Melbourne, Victoria State, Australia, is officially opened.

    2018 - The unique findings dated to the pre-Saka Era - the 7th-8th centuries BC - are discovered in the Elke sazy central mound in the Tarbadatai mountains.

    2018 – Kazakhstan’s men’s and women’s chess teams win two gold, two silver and eight bronze medals at the Asian Nations Chess Cup in Hamadan, Iran

    2021 - Turkmenbashi city hosts the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Central Asian countries with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

