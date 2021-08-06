Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 6th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 6.

DATES

The Day of the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons or Hiroshima Day is held annually on August 6.

The Physicians for Peace Day is celebrated on August 6 around the globe after the relevant decisions of the Executive Committee of the world movement «Physicians for the prevention of nuclear war».

EVENTS

2012 – Kazakhstani athlete Olga Rypakova wins the triple jump gold medal with a leap of 14.98m at the 2012 London Olympics.

2014 – Kazakh scholars led by archeologist, PhD Zeinolla Samashev discover the burial of the ancient warrior lived in around the 7th century.

2014 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announces the decision to restructure the Government at the expanded session of the Kazakh Government on the key economic and social development issues. 12 ministries and around 30 committees were included into the Government.

2014 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Melbourne, Victoria State, Australia, is officially opened.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s men’s and women’s chess teams win two gold, two silver and eight bronze medals at the Asian Nations Chess Cup in Hamadan, Iran.


