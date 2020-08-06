August 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 6.

EVENTS

2012 – Kazakhstani track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova claims gold in triple jump at the 2012 London Olympics despite bad weather conditions.

2014 – Kazakhstani archeologists led by Doctor of Science (History) Zeinolla Samashev discover the burial site of an ancient warrior dating back to the 7th century.

2014 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev announces reorganization of the Government at the extended session of the Government in the Akorda presidential residence. The new Government will consist of 12 ministries and 30 committees instead of 17 ministries, 9 agencies, 54 committees and 272 departments.

2014 – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore with concurrent accreditation to Australia Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev takes part in the unveiling ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Melbourne.

2018 – Unique findings are unearthed in Tarbagatai mountains in East Kazakhstan region dating back to early Sakka period (7-8th century).

2018 – Kazakhstani male and female chess players collect 12 medals at the Asian Chess Cup in the Iranian city of Hamadan. Rinat Dzhumabayev and Guliskhan Nakhbayeva haul gold. Team Kazakhstan also collects 2 silver and 8 bronze medals.