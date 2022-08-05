August 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of August.

NAMES

Strike pilot, two-time Hero of the Soviet Union, Major General of Aviation of Kazakhstan Talgat BEGELDINOV was born in 1922 and passed away in 2014. Born in Akmola region he graduated from the Saratov and Orenburg military aviation colleges. He took part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, 1945. After the war, Begeldinov continued his career in civil aviation.





Chairperson of the Trade Unions Center of Kostanay region Irina ARONOVA was born in 1957 in Kaliningrad region, Russia. She graduated from the Chimkent Teacher’s Training Institute and the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2012 and stayed there for 9 years serving as a secretary of the Committee for international affairs, defense and security until 2021.





Chairman of the Kostanay regional court Anatoly SMOLIN was born in 1959 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2020. Prior to that he was the Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan for two years.





Stage and film actor, honored artist of Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Cinematographers of USSR Zhanat BAIZHANBAYEV was born in 1961 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Alma-Ata State Theater and Art Institute. Aside from his theater and film career he organized the Zhibek Zholy Film Festival in Shymkent.





Director of the Competitive Policy and Public Procurement Policy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission Aliya DZHUMABAYEVA was born in 1971 in Akmola region. She is a graduate of the Semey State University, the Adilet Higher School of Law, and the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Throughout her career she worked for many Kazakhstani companies, namely KazMunayGas, KAZNEX INVEST, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy. She was appointed to her recent post in October 2017.





First deputy akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan Nurlan SOLTAMBEKOV was born in 1973. Throughout his career he worked in construction and public utilities sector. He took up his recent post in July 2020.



