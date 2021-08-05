August 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of August.

NAMES

Strike pilot, two-time Hero of the Soviet Union, Major General of Aviation of Kazakhstan Talgat BEGELDINOV was born in 1922 and passed away in 2014. Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Saratov and Orenburg military aviation colleges. On October 26, 1944 Begeldinov was granted the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union. He participated in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, 1945. After the war, Begeldinov continued his career in civil aviation.

Chairperson of the Trade Union Center of Kostanay region Irina ARONOVA was born in 1957 in the Kaliningrad Region, Russia. She is a graduate of the Chimkent Teacher’s Training Institute and the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in March 2016. At the Majilis she was also the secretary of the Committee for international affairs, defense and security. She took up her recent post in February 2021.

President of the Kostanay Regional Court Anatoly SMOLIN was born in 1959 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute. Throughout his professional career, Smolin was the judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan for many years. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2020.

Film actor, honored artist of Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan and member of the Union of Cinematographers of USSR Zhanat BAIZHANBAYEV was born in 1961 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Alma-Ata State Theater and Art Institute. He has been an actor of the KazakhFilm Film Studio since 1984. He also played on stage for many years.

Director of the Competitive Policy and Policy in the sphere of Public Procurement Department at the Eurasian Economic Commission Aliya DZHUMABAYEVA was born in 1971 in Akmola region. She is a graduate of the «Semey» State University, the Higher School of Law ‘Adilet’ and the Lomonosov Moscow State University. She was appointed to her recent post in October 2017.

Deputy akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan city Nurlan SOLTAMBEKOV was born in 1973. He held various posts in the administration of the Kazakh capital. He was designated to his recent post in July 2020.

Deputy Director of the Trade Policy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission Nurgul AITBAYEVA was born in 1988 in Akmola region. She graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the University of Barcelona. Throughout her career Ms Aitbayeva worked for «Trade Policy Development Center» JSC. She was appointed to her recent post in January 2021.

