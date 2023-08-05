Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    August 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 August 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 5th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 5.

    EVENTS

    1718 - The Semipalatinsk stronghold located 18km down the Irtysh River is set up.

    1997 - The book by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev «On the Threshold of the Twenty-First Century» is issued in Chinese in Beijing, China.

    2008 - The Yessil district is set up within Astana city.

    2017 - The ancient mushaf of the Quran is discovered in the Aral Sea region.

    2020 - Asian multiple champion Vitali Khudyakov swims across Lake Issykul in record-setting 13 hours and 18 minutes.

    2021 - The room named after the famed pilot, twice hero of the Soviet Union, Major General Talgat Begeldinov is opened at the Air Force Academy in Voronezh, Russia.

    2022 – Kazakhstani female chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva wins the award the Best Female Chess Player of Asia 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    August 19. Kazinform's timeline of major event
    August 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    August 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    August 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 ArcelorMittal Temirtau should leave Kazakhstan, ex-director of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine Arman Kalykov
    2 Coal mine fire in Karaganda region: Body of fourth miner found
    3 Doping scandal: Final decision on Kazakhstani athlete Norah Jeruto not made yet
    4 Kazakh capital to host 1st Central Asian Oncology Week
    5 Kazakhstan marks Sports Day