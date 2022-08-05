Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 August 2022 07:00

August 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 5th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 5.

EVENTS

1718 - The Semipalatinsk stronghold located 18km down the Irtysh River is set up.

1997 - The book by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev «On the Threshold of the Twenty-First Century» is issued in Chinese in Beijing, China.

2008 - The Yessil district is set up within Astana city.

2017 - The ancient mushaf of the Quran is discovered in the Aral Sea region.

2020 - Asian multiple champion Vitali Khudyakov swims across Lake Issykul in record-setting 13 hours and 18 minutes.

2021 - The room named after the famed pilot, twice hero of the Soviet Union, Major General Talgat Begeldinov is opened at the Air Force Academy in Voronezh, Russia.


Related news
August 5. Today's Birthdays
August 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Read also
Kazakhstan’s Abuzhakynova storms into Asian Judo Championships final
August 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital
August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Urumqi to host VII China-Eurasia Expo
August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh yurt unveiled in Baku
January riots in Kazakhstan: 286 suspects in custody
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive