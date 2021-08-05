Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 August 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 5th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 5.

1997 – The book by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev «On the threshold of XXI century» in Chinese is published in Beijing.

2007 – The first ever CD containing the world fairy tales in Kazakh is released.

2011 – A Moscow city resident Alexandra Ponyutina donated four paintings of well-known painter Alexander Rittikh created in the 1930s to the Kasteyev State Museum of Arts.

2013 – The country’s biggest skateboard is presented in Almaty.

2020 – Multiple champion of Asia Vitaliy Khudyakov swims over Issyk-Kul in a record time.

