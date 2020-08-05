Go to the main site
    August 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 August 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 5.

    EVENTS

    1997 - The book of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev «On the threshold of the XXI century» is published in Chinese in Beijing.

    2007 - The first CD containing the world fairy tales in Kazakh is released.

    2010 - Kairat Tuntekov, Kazakh finalist of «New Wave 2010» music contest, takes 4th place and wins a treble clef made of pure silver, gold and inlaid with a diamond.

    2013 - The first open roller ski cup takes place in Astana.

    2013 - The biggest skateboard is presented in Almaty.

    2018 – «Chilik farmers» project is awarded CSR Excellence Award in the Best socioeconomic project of the year nomination in London.

    2019 - Ruslan Botayev, head of the department of polytrauma and endoprosthetics of the hospital No. 1 of Nur-Sultan, invents a unique plate for bone osteosynthesis.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
