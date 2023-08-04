August 4. Today’s Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of August.

NAMES

Bekbolat Orynbekov (1957) - Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament from Zhambyl region.

Born in Zhambyl region, he is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Agrotechnical Institute.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.

Talgat Momyshyev (1968) – Director-General of the National Accreditation Center of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Shchuchinsk city, Kokchetavsk region, he graduated from the Zhambyl Hydromelioration and Construction Institute, Almaty Institute of Economics and Statistics.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2023.

Yerbol Osspanov (1975) - Director of the National Institute of Intellectual Property of the Justice Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, Karaganda State Technical University, and took an internship at the London Royal College.

He took up his current post in February 2017.

Almabek Mars (1976) - Chairman of the Agro-industrial complex’s state inspection committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agrotechnical University, Eurasian Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2020.

Vitali Shaber (1978) - First Deputy Prosecutor of Karaganda region.

Born in Shemonaikha city, East Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.

He took up his current post in April 2021.

Dauren Babamuratov (1984) – head of Astana city’s internal policy department state institution.

Born in Kentau city, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He took up his current post in December 2020.