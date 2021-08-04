Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 4. Today’s Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 August 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of August.

NAMES

photo

Bekbolat Orynbekov (1957) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the finance and budget committee.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Agrotechnical Institute.

Prior to the appointment served as at the 1st deputy Governor of Zhambyl region.

Has been working since August 2020.

photo

Talgat Momyshev (1968) is the chief of the staff of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Akmola region is the graduate of the Zhambyl hydro-melioration engineering institute, Almaty Economy and Statistics Economy.

In 2019-2021 acted as the executive secretary of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

Has been appointed to the post this January.

photo

Yerbol Ospanov (1975) is the director of the national intellectual property institute of the Kazakh Justice Ministry.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Karaganda State Technical University, internship at Imperial College London.

In 2007-2016 headed the legal information republican centre of the Kazakh Justice Ministry.

Has been working since February 2017.

photo

Adil Mukhamedzhanov (1981) is the Deputy CEO of the Baiterek National Management Holding.

Graduated from the Ryskulov Kazakh Economy University, Nottingham University, University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

In 2016-2021 acted as the CEO at the Kazakhstan Mortgage Company.

Has been serving since May 2021.

photo

Bakytzhan Narymbetov (1986) is the Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, National Public Administration School at the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

In 2018-2019 acted as Deputy Mayor of Uralsk city.

Has been serving since March 2021.


