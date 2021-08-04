Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 August 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 4th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 4.

EVENTS

2003 – The world’s first spinal cord nerve cells transplantation surgery takes place at the Republican Clinical Hospital in Astana city.

2004 – The Secretariat of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan is set up as part of the Internal Policy Department of the Kazakh President’s Office.

2013 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

2016 – The national flag of Kazakhstan is raised at the 31st Olympic Summer Games in

Rio de Janeiro. Kazakhstan was represented by 104 athletes at the Games.


