August 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 4.

1974 - Blood and Sweat by prominent Kazakh writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov depicting the events occurring in Kazakhstan during the WW I and 1918-1920 Civil War is awarded the State Prize of the USSR.

2003 -The world’s first spinal cord nerve cells transplantation is performed at the Republican University Hospital in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2004 -The secretariat of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is founded.

2013 - First Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the inauguration ceremony of Hassan Rouhani as the President of Iran in Tehran.

2016 -The flag of Kazakhstan is raised inthe capital of the XXXI Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. 104 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The event brings together athletes from record number of countries – 207. The record set of medals – 306 – are up for grabs.

2018 -Blind Race Astana – Paris, the unique bike race for people with special needs, kicks off in Nur-Sultan (formerly – Astana) as part of the Sports Without Borders project. The bike race takes its participants across Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, France and more.

2018 – A team of the Kazakh Armed Forces hauls the first prize in the Commonwealth Warrior international contest which brings together teams of Armenia, Belarus, Greece, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia.



