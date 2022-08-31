August 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of August.

NAMES

Zamzagul Zharipova (1931-2018) is the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Almaty Theatre School.

In 1953, she joined the troupe of the Kazakh Drama Theatre in Almaty city.

Marat Igaliyev (1974) is the state inspector of the state control and organizational-territorial work department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Atyrau region is the graduate of the Aktobe Teacher’s Training Institute, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, Almaty Institute of Economy and Statistics, Kostanay State University.

Has been appointed to the post in February 2020.

Bekzat Rakhimov (1978) is the public and social communications development department of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the East Kazakhstan Technical University, Moscow State University of Economics, Statistics and Informatics, National School of Public Policy of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Has been serving since May 2020.



