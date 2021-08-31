Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 31. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 August 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of August.

NAMES

photo

Zamzagul Zharipova (1931-2018) is the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Almaty Theatre School.

In 1953, she joined the troupe of the Kazakh Drama Theatre in Almaty city.





photo

Gulmira Shalabayeva (1956) is the head of the Abilkhan Kasteev State Museum of Arts of Kazakhstan. Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been working since November 2014.





photo

Nurlan Nigmatullin (1962) is the Speaker of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda city is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, the Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League.

Has been appointed to the post in June 2016.


photo

Yerlan Nigmatullin (1962) is the Kazakh statesman and political figure.

Born in the city of Karaganda is the graduate of the Karaganda Cooperative Institute, the Russian-Kazakh Modern University of Humanities.





photo

Marat Igaliyev (1974) is the state inspector at the state control and organizational and territorial work department of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev (today’s Atyrau) region is the graduate of the Aktobe Pedagogical Institute, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, the Almaty Institute of Economics and Statistics and the Kostanay State University.

Has been serving since last February.



photo

Bekzat Rakhimov (1978) is the director of the communications development and society department of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda is the graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University, the Moscow State University of Economics, the National School of Public Policy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan.

Has been working since last May.


