August 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of August.

NAMES

Zamzagul Zharipova (1931-2018) – a people’s artist of Kazakhstan. Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Almaty Theatre School, worked at the Kazakhfilm Film Studio and Kazakh radio station. In 1953, she joined the troupe of the Kazakh Drama Theatre in Almaty city.

Gulmira Shalabayeva (born in 1956) – a head of the Abilkhan Kasteev State Museum of Arts of Kazakhstan. The Almaty city native graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, jajoring in journalism in 1978.

Nurlan Nigmatulin (born in 1962) – the Chairman of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan. Born in Karaganda city, she graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute to be an mechanical engineer in 1984, the Higher Komsomol School to be a political scientist in 1989.

Yerlan Nigmatulin (born in 1962) – a Kazakh statesman and political figure. Born in the city of Karaganda, he graduated from the Karaganda Cooperative Institute, majoring in economics in 1983, and the Russian-Kazakh Modern University for the Humanities to become a lawyer.

Marat Igaliyev (born in 1974) – a state inspector at the state control and organizational and territorial work department of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev (now Atyrau) region, he graduated from the Aktobe Pedagogical Institute to be a teacher of history and geography in 1995, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan in 1999, the Almaty Institute of Economics and Statistics in 2002 and the Kostanay State University where he studied law in 2006.

Bekzat Rakhimov (born in 1978) – a director of the state policy on information access department of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

The Karaganda native graduated from the Seribayev East Kazakhstan Technical University in 2000, the Moscow State University of Economics in 2007, the National School of Public Policy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, where he gained his master’s degree in public and local administration in 2010.



