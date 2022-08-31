August 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 31.

EVENTS

1992 – The Kazakh State Depositary receives the initial batch of precious metals.

2007 – The monument to Abai unveils in Taraz.

2010 – The unique Zhongar-Alatau state national nature park unveils along the Zhetysu Alatau northern range, home to Almaty apple trees.

2012 – The country’s first 24-hour TV Channel 24KZ starts its high definition wide-format broadcasting.

2013 – The monument to Kazakh writer, playwright, public figure Oralkhan Bokei opens in Ust Kamenogorsk.

2014 – Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin ranks fourth among the Top 10 pound-for-pound hardest punchers.

2016 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the opening ceremony of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography.

2021 – Kazakhstani boxers win almost all the medals at the Junior and Cadet Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai sweeping 49 out of 51 sets of medal.



