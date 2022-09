August 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of August.

Meruert Kazbekova (1961) – state and political activist of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Zhazira Zhylkyshiyeva (1970) – Advisor to Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency