    August 30. Today's Birthdays

    30 August 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of August.

    Meruert Kazbekova (1961) is the state and political figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kokshetau is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy, Public Administration Academy under the Russian President.

    In 2016-2020 acted as the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VI convocation, secretary of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

    Zhazira Zhylkyshiyeva (1970) is the advisor to the chairman of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency.

    Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Kyzylorda Teacher’s Training Institute, Bolashak University.

    Prior to the appointment held the post of head of the public administration department of the Public Service and Anti-Corruption Agency of Astana in 2018-2021.

    Has been acting since January 2021.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

