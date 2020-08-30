Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 30. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 August 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of August.

Meruert Kazybekova (1961) – a Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 5th convocation, Secretary of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development.

Born in the city of Kokshetau, she graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy to become an economist in 1983, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Russian Federation to be a political scientist in 2007.

Her career started as an engineer-economist at the South Kazakhstan Regional State Insurance Body where she worked between 1983 and 1985. Up until 1989, she served as an engineer-economist, economist and senior economist at the Kokshetau City Executive Committee. Later, she headed Tlektes LLP, was a financial director at АВЗ-007 LLP, as well as chaired the Akmola regional branch of the Businesswomen Association.

Kazybekova underwent training in the USA twice in 2000 and 2001.


