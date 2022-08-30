30 August 2022 07:00

August 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 30.

DATES

Kazakhstan Constitution Day was established in honour of the 1st anniversary of the adoption of the country’s Constitution in 1995 at the nationwide referendum.

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances is observed annually in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly adopted in 2011.

EVENTS

1993 – The International Antinuclear Congress kicks off in Almaty.

1995 – The Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan is adopted at the nationwide referendum. The voting was held in cities and villages of Kazakhstan, at 10,253 election stations. 7,122,773 of voters or 89.14% cast their votes for the new Constitution.

1999 – A monument to Nurgissa Tlendiyev (1925-1998), outstanding composer, dombyra player, People’s Artist of the USSR and the Kazakh SSR, Honored Worker of Art of the Kazakh SSR, is unveiled in Zhambyl district, Almaty region.

2009 – Astana (Nur-Sultan) holds 1st military parade devoted to the Constitution Day of Kazakhstan.

2014 – Secretary General of the Mayors for Peace organization Yasuyoshi Komizo and President of the International Anti-Nuclear Movement Olzhas Suleimenov plant the seedling of Ginkgo tree sent from Hiroshima at the commemorative stone Mayors for Peace.

2015 – Kazakhstan’s Constitution Day is celebrated at Kazakhstan’s pavilion in Milan during the EXPO 2015.

2019 – Kazakhstan submits the document on ratification of the Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty to the UN Secretariat.

2020 – Kazakh school students win a silver and a bronze medal at the European Geography Olympiad (EGEO) held online among 76 students from 14 counties of the world (Russia, Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Türkiye, Serbia etc.)

2021 – German city of Weiden hosts UIPM 2021 Biathle/Triathle World Championships. 12 athletes represented Kazakhstan at the event. The team won 21 medals – 4 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze ones.