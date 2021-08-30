August 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 30.

EVENTS

1993 – The International Antinuclear Congress kicks off in Almaty.

1999 – A monument to Nurgissa Tlendiyev is unveiled in Zhambyl district, Almaty region.

2009 – Astana hosts the first military parade devoted to the Constitution Day of Kazakhstan involving President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2011 – A monument to the Aktobe residents who took part in liquidating the aftermath of the accident occurred at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant unveils in Aktobe.

2012 – A solemn opening ceremony of the monument honoring Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev takes place in Petropavlovsk.

2014 – Secretary General of the Mayors for Peace organization Yasuyoshi Komizo and President of the International Anti-Nuclear Movement Olzhas Suleimenov plant the seedling of Ginkgo brought from Hiroshima at the commemorative stone Mayors for Peace.

2015 – Kazakhstan’s Constitution Day is celebrated in front of EXPO 2015 Kazakhstan’s pavilion in Milan.

2019 – Kazakhstan submits the document of ratification of the Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty to the UN Secretariat.

2020 – Kazakh students win silver and bronze at the European Geography Olympiad (EGEO) held online.



