Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

August 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 August 2021, 07:00
August 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 30.

EVENTS

1993 – The International Antinuclear Congress kicks off in Almaty.

1999 – A monument to Nurgissa Tlendiyev is unveiled in Zhambyl district, Almaty region.

2009 – Astana hosts the first military parade devoted to the Constitution Day of Kazakhstan involving President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2011 – A monument to the Aktobe residents who took part in liquidating the aftermath of the accident occurred at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant unveils in Aktobe.

2012 – A solemn opening ceremony of the monument honoring Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev takes place in Petropavlovsk.

2014 – Secretary General of the Mayors for Peace organization Yasuyoshi Komizo and President of the International Anti-Nuclear Movement Olzhas Suleimenov plant the seedling of Ginkgo brought from Hiroshima at the commemorative stone Mayors for Peace.

2015 – Kazakhstan’s Constitution Day is celebrated in front of EXPO 2015 Kazakhstan’s pavilion in Milan.

2019 – Kazakhstan submits the document of ratification of the Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty to the UN Secretariat.

2020 – Kazakh students win silver and bronze at the European Geography Olympiad (EGEO) held online.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10