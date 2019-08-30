August 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 30.

August 30 is the Day of Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan

1993 – International Anti-Nuclear Congress begins its work in Almaty. First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the governments of nuclear countries with an initiative to extend the moratorium on testing the nuclear, chemical, biological and other mass destruction weapons till 2005.

2009 – The First Parade of Army Troops takes place in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) with the participation of the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Parade is dedicated to the celebration of the Constitution Day. More than 2,000 officers, military servicemen, cadets, more than 120 units of equipment and military vehicles are participating in the event.



