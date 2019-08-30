Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

August 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 August 2019, 07:00
August 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 30.

August 30 is the Day of Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan

1993 – International Anti-Nuclear Congress begins its work in Almaty. First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the governments of nuclear countries with an initiative to extend the moratorium on testing the nuclear, chemical, biological and other mass destruction weapons till 2005.

2009 – The First Parade of Army Troops takes place in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) with the participation of the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Parade is dedicated to the celebration of the Constitution Day. More than 2,000 officers, military servicemen, cadets, more than 120 units of equipment and military vehicles are participating in the event.


History of Kazakhstan    Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year