August 3. Today’s Birthdays
3 August 2022 08:00

August 3. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of August.

NAMES

Azamat Abildayev (1972) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

Born in Alma-Ata region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

In 2017 and 2020, he was Deputy Chair of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in January 2021.




Almat Baishulakov (1975) - prosecutor of East Kazakhstan region.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Between 2019 and 2021, he headed the department of security and rule of law of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2021.


