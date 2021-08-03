August 3. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of August.

NAMES

Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, of the 7convocation and member of the Committee for Agrarian Affairswas born in 1972 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his career he worked for many Kazakhstani companies. In 2017-2020 he was the deputy chairman of the Aq zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Kazakhstani politician and public figure, political expert, publisherwas born in 1974 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Abai Almaty State University. Mr Satpayev worked for numberoud newspapers and magazines in Kazakhstan. Since 2002 he has been the founder and director of the consulting analytical organization KRAG. He also was the member of the Board of the Soros-Kazakhstan Foundation in 2005-2010.

Prosecutor of East Kazakhstan regionwas born in 1965 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. Throughout his career Baishulakov worked for public prosecution bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2021.

Akim (head) of Zhetysaisk district of Turkestan regionwas born in 1980 in Turkestan region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in April 2021.