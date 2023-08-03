August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 3.

1904 – Construction of the first Orynbor-Tashkent railroad line with the length of 1,668 kilometers is launched. The railroad is commissioned in 1905-1906 and connects the European part of Russia with Central Asia. Aktyubinsk, Uralsk, Turkestan, Kyzyl-Orda, Aralsk and other cities and industrial centers are built along this railroad line.

2001 – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Treaty on Oil Transportation is approved in Moscow. CPC is the largest international oil transportation project which involves Russia, Kazakhstan and world’s leading oil producing companies, created for the construction and operation of the main pipeline with the length exceeding 1,500 kilometers. CPC delivers oil mainly from the vast oilfields of the West Kazakhstan, as well as crude oil of Russian producers. The oil is transported to the company’s Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozerevka settlement where it is shipped on tankers for further delivery to the global markets.

2001 – Military-Technical Representative Office of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Turkiye is opened in Kazakhstan.

2009 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in a ceremony of inauguration of Zhetygen-Korgas railroad. The new direction of the Kazakh-Chinese corridor is called to promote development and expansion of economic ties of China and Southeastern Asia with Kazakhstan, Central Asian and Eurasian continent countries. Zhetygen-Korgas line enables to reduce the distance between China and southern regions of Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries by 550 kilometers.

2004 – The International Expedition «A Thousand Li along the Silk Road» is launched through the territory of Kazakhstan. The expedition enabled to shoot a number of videos about Kazakhstan and hold a live broadcasting event on central TV channels of China. Starting events were held in Xi’an on July 19, 2014. The route ran through the territories of 8 countries of the ancient Silk Road – through China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Georgia, Türkiye, Greece, Italy and Rome.

2017 – Team Kazakhstan takes 1st at the world-famous Counter-Strike International Tournament and receives 1 million US dollars in prize money.

2019 – Al-Farabi House-Museum is opened at the Ethnographic Museum of the Turkic World in Istanbul, Türkiye. The Museum offers unique materials about the life and works of one of the greatest Turkic scholar and philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, who is considered the ‘second teacher’ after Aristotle. A sculptural composition, historical artifacts, works and books about Al-Farabi are showcased at the Museum.