3 August 2022

August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 3rd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 3.

EVENTS

1904 – The construction of the first highway Orenburg-Tashkent stretching 1,668km begins. Launched in 1905-1906, it links European Russia and Central Asia.

2001 – The agreement of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium on oil transportation is approved in Moscow, Russia.

2001 – The Military-technical office of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces opens in Kazakhstan.

2009 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the event on the occasion of the opening of the Zhetygen-Korgas railway line.

2019 – The house museum of Al-Farabi is opened at the ethnographic complex museum of the Turkic world in Istanbul, Turkey.




