August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 3rd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 3.
EVENTS
1904 – The construction of the first highway Orenburg-Tashkent stretching 1,668km begins. Launched in 1905-1906, it links European Russia and Central Asia.
2001 – The agreement of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium on oil transportation is approved in Moscow, Russia.
2001 – The Military-technical office of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces opens in Kazakhstan.
2009 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the event on the occasion of the opening of the Zhetygen-Korgas railway line.
2019 – The house museum of Al-Farabi is opened at the ethnographic complex museum of the Turkic world in Istanbul, Turkey.