August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Alzhanova Raushan
3 August 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 3.

DATES

1904 - Orenburg-Tashkent main route construction starts. In 1905-1906 the main route, linking Russia and Central Asia, was put into operation.

2001 - Caspian Pipeline Consortium Treaty is approved in Moscow.

2001 - Military and Technical Office of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Turkey opens doors in Kazakhstan.

2009 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates the Zhetygen-Korgas railway line construction.

2014 – «Thousands li along the Silk Road» international expedition runs through Kazakhstan. The expedition started on July 19, 2014, in Xian to pass through China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Greece, and Italy to end in Rome.

2018 - Khrulev Military Academy for Logistics names a lecture hall after Hero of the Soviet Union Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

2019 - The Al-Farabi house-museum is opened in the ethnographic complex-museum of the Turkic world in Turkey’s Istanbul.

