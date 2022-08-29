Go to the main site
    August 29. Today's Birthdays

    29 August 2022 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of August.

    Seitek Orazalyuly (1861-1933) – Kazakh folk composer, kuishi (person who performs traditional music compositions on national instrument dombyra), one of the founders of Kazakh dombyra school.

    Gani Tashkarayev (1968) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, member of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resource Management

    Yermek Marzhikpayev (1969) – Governor of Akmola region.

    Bakytzhan Baiakhmetov (1970) – Mayor of Semey.

    Marat Beketayev (1977) – Advisor to Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Rassul Rakhimov (1978) – member of the Accounts Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

