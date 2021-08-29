August 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of August.

NAMES

Seitak Orazalyuly (1861-1933) is a Kazakh composer, dombra player, and one of the founders of the Kazakh Dombra School.

He was born in West Kazakhstan. Since he was a child he demonstrated remarkable faculty for music. He authored Arpalys, Orytpa, Sharpia, Bes kyz, Karashash, and other kyuis.

Gani Tashkarayev (1968) is the Majilis deputy of Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the ecology and nature management committee.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Kazakh Chemical and Technical Institute, Kazakh State Law University, National Economy Academy at the Russian Government.

Has been acting since this January.

Yermek Marzhikpayev (1969) is the Governor of Akmola region.

Born in Tselinograd city (now Nur-Sultan) he is the graduate of the Seifullin Tselinograd Teacher’s Training Institute, the Turan University the Kokshetau University.

Prior to the appointment held the post of the Mayor of Kokshetau city.

Has been acting since March 2019.

Bakytzhan Baiakhmetov (1970) is the Mayor of the city of Semipalatinsk.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today’s East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Agricultural Institute the Central Asian University.

Has been working since this June.

Marat Beketayev (1977) is the Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turkestan region he is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Institute, the London School of Economics and Political Sciences (LSE).

Prior to the appointment acted as the deputy head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

Has been appointed to the post in September 2016.



