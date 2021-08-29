Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

August 29. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 August 2021, 08:00
August 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of August.

NAMES

photo

Seitak Orazalyuly (1861-1933) is a Kazakh composer, dombra player, and one of the founders of the Kazakh Dombra School.

He was born in West Kazakhstan. Since he was a child he demonstrated remarkable faculty for music. He authored Arpalys, Orytpa, Sharpia, Bes kyz, Karashash, and other kyuis.

photo

Gani Tashkarayev (1968) is the Majilis deputy of Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the ecology and nature management committee.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Kazakh Chemical and Technical Institute, Kazakh State Law University, National Economy Academy at the Russian Government.

Has been acting since this January.

photo

Yermek Marzhikpayev (1969) is the Governor of Akmola region.

Born in Tselinograd city (now Nur-Sultan) he is the graduate of the Seifullin Tselinograd Teacher’s Training Institute, the Turan University the Kokshetau University.

Prior to the appointment held the post of the Mayor of Kokshetau city.

Has been acting since March 2019.

photo

Bakytzhan Baiakhmetov (1970) is the Mayor of the city of Semipalatinsk.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today’s East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Agricultural Institute the Central Asian University.

Has been working since this June.

photo

Marat Beketayev (1977) is the Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turkestan region he is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Institute, the London School of Economics and Political Sciences (LSE).

Prior to the appointment acted as the deputy head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

Has been appointed to the post in September 2016.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships