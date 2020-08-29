Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
August 29. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 August 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of August.

NAMES

Seitek Orazalyuly (1861-1933) – a Kazakh composer, dombra player, and one of the founders of the Kazakh Dombra School. He was born in West Kazakhstan region.

Kosman Aitmukhametov (1963-2020) – a statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan. Born in Tselinograd (now Akmola region) region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Civil Engineering Institute in 1986, and the Kazakh State Law Academy where he studied law in 2006.

Yermek Marzhikpayev (1969) a governor of Akmola region. Born in Tselinograd city (now Nur-Sultan), he graduated from the S.Seifullin Tselinograd Pedagogical Institute to become a history teacher in 1994, and the Turan University to be a lawyer in 2001, and the Kokshetau University where he studied finance in 2009.

Bakytzhan Baiakhmetov (1970) - a deputy governor of East Kazakhstan region. Born in Semipalatinsk region (now East Kazakhstan region), he graduated from the Agricultural Institute in 1992, and the Central Asian University where he studied economics (2008).

Marat Beketayev (born in 1977) – a Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan. The Turkestan region native graduated from the Kazakh State Law Institute to be a lawyer in 1998, the London School of Economics and Political Sciences, where he studied international business law in 2000.


