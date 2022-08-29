29 August 2022 07:00

August 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN.

International Day against Nuclear Tests was established on December 2, 2009, at the 64 th session of the UN General Assembly, on the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan and as per resolution No.64/35 adopted unanimously. The date was chosen in memory of official closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site on August 29, 1991.

Day of Closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site was approved under the Presidential Decree as of August 29, 1991. In 2019, the Day of Closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site was included into the list of national holidays.

EVENTS

1720 – The city of Ust-Kamenogorsk is founded.

1949 – The first nuclear weapon testing is conducted at the Semipalatinsk polygon.

1991 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to close down the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.

2001 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev awards former President of Türkiye Süleyman Gündoğdu Demirel with the 1st Degree Barys Order for his contribution to the development of the Kazakh-Turkish relations.

2002 – Baiterek Monument is unveiled in Astana (Nur-Sultan).

2009 – Monuments to Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev and Russian poet Alexander Pushkin are unveiled in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

2012 – The Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially opens in the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan.

2013 - Kazakhstan multi-functional conference hall opens at the UN Palais des Nations in Geneva.

2017 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates the building of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank in Kazakhstan via a video conference at the Ulba metallurgic works.

2020 – A photo exhibition dated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests and 29th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Testing Site is held at the Daigo Fukuryu Maru exhibition hall in Japan.

2020 – DEARMASH FM radio station opens in Chili to promote Dimash songs and Kazakh culture in Chili and Latin America.

2021 – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares August 29 the Day of Nationwide Mourning over the victims of the blast which occured at an ammunition depot located in a military unit in Baizak district of Zhambyl region.