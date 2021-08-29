August 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 29.

EVENTS

1720 – The city of Ust-Kamenogorsk is founded.

1949 – The first nuclear weapon testing is conducted at the Semipalatinsk testing ground.

1991 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to close down the Semipalatinsk testing ground.

2001 – Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded former President of Turkey Süleyman Gündoğdu Demirel the Order of Barys, Degree I for his contribution to the development of Kazakh-Turkish relations.

2002 – The Baiterek Tower is unveiled with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2012 – The Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially opens in the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan.

2012 – KazPost JSC puts into circulation a postage stamp dated to the international conference in Astana themed «From a Nuclear Test Ban to a Nuclear Weapon-Free World».

2012 – At the international conference in Astana themed «From a Nuclear Test Ban to a Nuclear Weapon-Free World» President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests establishing a global anti-nuclear parliamentary assembly and announces the launch of the ATOM Project (ATOM stands for «Abolish Testing. Our Mission»).

2013 - «Kazakhstan» multi-functional conference hall opens at the UN Palais des Nations in Geneva.

2017 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev opens the building of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank in Kazakhstan via a video link at the Ulba metallurgic works.

2020 – A photo exhibition dated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests and 29th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Testing Site.

2020 – DEARMASH FM radio station opens in Chili to promote Dimash songs and Kazakh culture in Chili and Latin America.



