August 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 29.

DATES

The International Day against Nuclear Tests observed on August 29 was established on December 2, 2009 at the 64th session of the United Nations General Assembly by the resolution 64/35, which was adopted unanimously.

August 29 also marks the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site.

EVENTS

1720 – The city of Ust-Kamenogorsk located in northeast Kazakhstan at the confluence of the Irtysh River and the Ulba River is founded. In 1868, Ust-Kamenogorsk is given the status of a city. The city is Kazakhstan’s center of non-ferrous metallurgy.

1949 – The testing of the first atomic device led by Igor Kurchatov takes place at the training test site No.2 (now closed Semipalatinsk Test Site)

1991 – The Semipalatinsk Test Site is shut down following the order of then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2001 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev hands over the Barys Order of the 1st degree to Former President of Turkey Süleyman Demirel for contributing to the development of Kazakh-Turkey relations.

2002 – Bayterek Tower is unveiled in Astana (now Nur-Sultan).

2009 – Ust-Kamenogorsk city hosts a solemn ceremony of opening of the monuments to Abai and Pushkin.

2012 – The Kyrgyz city of Osh hosts an official opening of the Consulate of Kazakhstan.

2012 – Kazpost puts into circulation the postage stamp devoted to the international conference held under the theme From Nuclear Test Ban toward a World Free of Nuclear Weapons.

2012 – Addressing the international conference From Nuclear Test Ban toward a World Free of Nuclear Weapons, then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev puts forward a proposal to set up a global anti-nuclear parliamentary assembly and informs of the launch of the International Project ATOM.

2013 – In Geneva, the multipurpose conference hall Kazakhstan is opened in the Palace of Nations of the United Nations.

2017 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev launches the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank building located at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant through spacebridge.

2019 – In Nur-Sultan city, IAEA Director-General Yukiya Amano (posthumously) as well as Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo are awarded Nazarbayev Prize for Nuclear Weapon Free World.



