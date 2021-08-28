August 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of August.

Sadyk Amanzholov (1889-1941) – Alash movement activist.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Vernensk men’s gymnasium, Kazan Imperial University.

He held legal positions in Semirechensk region, Chairman of the Kazakh Committee of Urzhar Uyezd.

In 1917, at the second all-Kazakh Congress he was elected a member of the People’s Council of the Alash Orda Government. During the second Kazakh Congress of Semirechensk region held on August 10-31, 1918, in the city of Lepsy, he was named a member of the Regional Council. Between 1923 and 1930, he worked within the People's Commissariat of Justice of the Kazakh ASSR.

Zhusipbek Yelebekov (1904-1977) – singer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

Yelebekov was born in Karaganda region. Between 1920 and 1922, he participated in concerts and plays of the drama troupe Yes-aimak in Semipalatinsk city. From 1931 to 1935, he worked at the Kazakh Drame Theatre in Almaty city. In 1935-1960, he joined the Kazakh Philharmonic. Between 1960 and 1977, he worked as a soloist at Kazakhconcert. In 1967, he taught at the variety-circus studio.









Uzbekali Zhanibekov (1931-1998) – Statesman, public and political figure, scholar-ethnographer, and historian.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

Between 1987 and 1988, he worked as Minister of Culture of the Kazakh SSR. In 1988-1991, he was Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. In 1991, he was elected President of the Fund for the revitalization of the Kazakh language and literature Arkas. He also served as Deputy of the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan.

Zhanibekov authored a number of books.

Seilda Baishakov (1950) – Kazakh footballer, quarterback, master of sports of the USSR, master of sports of international class, merited trainer of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul, he graduated from the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture and Sport.

He played for the Almaty-based football club Kairat and the national football team of the USSR.

Baishakov was first Vice President of FC Kairat. He served as President of Kazakhstan’s Futsal Association, Vice President of the Football Union of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Judging Committee of Kazakhstan’s Football Union, Director of the National Football League

In 2016 and 2018, he acted as President of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan.

Anastasiya Shchegortsova (1980) – member of the Central Electoral Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar city, she got her bachelor’s degree in political sciences from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, and later master’s degree in sociology.

Between 2018 and 2019, she worked as a head of the department for work with the media and the Central Electoral Commission of Kazakhstan. In 2019, she was acting head of the Central Electoral Commission Office.

She took up her recent post in November 2019.



