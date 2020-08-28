August 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of August.

NAMES

Sadyk Amanzholov (1889-1941) is the Alash movement member.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Vernyi men’s gymnasium, Kazakh imperial university.

















Zhusipbek Yelebekov (1904-1977) is the singer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

He was born in Karaganda region. 1920-1922 participated in concerts and performances of Yes Aimak playing group in Semipalatinsk.

He is one of the disseminators of music folklore.













Uzbekali Dzhanibekov (1931-1998) is the public and political figure, scientist, ethnographer, historian and patriot who contributed to regeneration of Kazakh national culture.

Born in South Kazakhstan (Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute.









Asker Yessenkulov (1941-2017) is the Kazakh scientist, doctor of medicine, professor, honored worker of Kazakhstan, president of the union of mammologists, academician of the international informatization academy.

















Seilda Baishakov (1950) is the Kazakh football player, master of sports of USSR, international master of sports, honored coach of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul (Taraz) is the graduate of the Physical Culture and Sports Institute.













Abdimanap Bekturganov (1958) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of VI convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan (Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since March 2016.









Vitaliy Yaroshenko (1977) is the chair of the TV Communications Committee of the Kazakh Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry.

Born in Turgai region is the graduate of the Akmola Agrarian University, Kazakh University of law and Humanities, Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management.

Has been working since last May.



