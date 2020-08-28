Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

August 28. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 August 2020, 08:00
August 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of August.

NAMES

photo

Sadyk Amanzholov (1889-1941) is the Alash movement member.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Vernyi men’s gymnasium, Kazakh imperial university.





photo

Zhusipbek Yelebekov (1904-1977) is the singer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

He was born in Karaganda region. 1920-1922 participated in concerts and performances of Yes Aimak playing group in Semipalatinsk.

He is one of the disseminators of music folklore.




photo

Uzbekali Dzhanibekov (1931-1998) is the public and political figure, scientist, ethnographer, historian and patriot who contributed to regeneration of Kazakh national culture.

Born in South Kazakhstan (Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute.



photo

Asker Yessenkulov (1941-2017) is the Kazakh scientist, doctor of medicine, professor, honored worker of Kazakhstan, president of the union of mammologists, academician of the international informatization academy.





photo

Seilda Baishakov (1950) is the Kazakh football player, master of sports of USSR, international master of sports, honored coach of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul (Taraz) is the graduate of the Physical Culture and Sports Institute.




photo

Abdimanap Bekturganov (1958) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of VI convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in South Kazakhstan (Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since March 2016.



photo

Vitaliy Yaroshenko (1977) is the chair of the TV Communications Committee of the Kazakh Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry.

Born in Turgai region is the graduate of the Akmola Agrarian University, Kazakh University of law and Humanities, Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management.

Has been working since last May.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named