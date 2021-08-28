August 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 28.

EVENTS

1985 – The major coal mining enterprise of Kazakhstan, Vostochnyi Ekibastuz Reserve, owned by Euro-Asia Energy Corporation is put onstream. Its production capacity hits 22 million tons of coal a year.

1989 – Azret Sultan museum reserve, the scientific and research centre, called to collect, preserve and study archeological and architectural monuments of Turkestan, is set up. It unites over 100 historical and cultural, architectural monuments.

1991 – The Council of Minister of Kazakh SSR signs a decree «On the establishment of the Archeology Institute of the Science Academy of Kazakh SSR» named after academician of the Science Academy of Kazakh SSR Alkey Margulan.

1992 – Anuar Alimzhanov, Takhaui Akhtanov, Gafu kairbekov, Abish Kekilbayev, Sherkhan Murtaza and others are awarded Peoples’ Write of Kazakhstan honorary title for their outstanding contributions to the development of Kazakh literature.

1998 – Kazakhstani Perekryostok TV series wins big at the CIS and Baltic Film Festival.

1999 – The State Youth Policy Concept of Kazakhstan is approved. It defines the key goal, priorities, key principles and policy directions.

2004 – The Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Astana. It features over 60,000 exponents.

2006 – The Akkozy Mosque opens in Sarykol disyrict, Kostanay region. Akkozy kazhy was Abai’s close associate.

2012 – Astana Mayor Imangali Tasmagambetov is awarded the Mayors for Peace Organization Certificate. Astana became 110th capital to join the Organization.

2015 – The Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation commemorative coins themed Astana, Almaty, Kokshetau, Shymkent of the Cities of Kazakhstan series.

2018 – Kazakhstan releases a postage stamp For Life of Earth devoted to the ATOM project.



