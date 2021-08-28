Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

August 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 August 2021, 07:00
August 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 28.

EVENTS

1985 – The major coal mining enterprise of Kazakhstan, Vostochnyi Ekibastuz Reserve, owned by Euro-Asia Energy Corporation is put onstream. Its production capacity hits 22 million tons of coal a year.

1989 – Azret Sultan museum reserve, the scientific and research centre, called to collect, preserve and study archeological and architectural monuments of Turkestan, is set up. It unites over 100 historical and cultural, architectural monuments.

1991 – The Council of Minister of Kazakh SSR signs a decree «On the establishment of the Archeology Institute of the Science Academy of Kazakh SSR» named after academician of the Science Academy of Kazakh SSR Alkey Margulan.

1992 – Anuar Alimzhanov, Takhaui Akhtanov, Gafu kairbekov, Abish Kekilbayev, Sherkhan Murtaza and others are awarded Peoples’ Write of Kazakhstan honorary title for their outstanding contributions to the development of Kazakh literature.

1998 – Kazakhstani Perekryostok TV series wins big at the CIS and Baltic Film Festival.

1999 – The State Youth Policy Concept of Kazakhstan is approved. It defines the key goal, priorities, key principles and policy directions.

2004 – The Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Astana. It features over 60,000 exponents.

2006 – The Akkozy Mosque opens in Sarykol disyrict, Kostanay region. Akkozy kazhy was Abai’s close associate.

2012 – Astana Mayor Imangali Tasmagambetov is awarded the Mayors for Peace Organization Certificate. Astana became 110th capital to join the Organization.

2015 – The Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation commemorative coins themed Astana, Almaty, Kokshetau, Shymkent of the Cities of Kazakhstan series.

2018 – Kazakhstan releases a postage stamp For Life of Earth devoted to the ATOM project.


History of Kazakhstan    Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10