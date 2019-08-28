August 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 28.

1985 – Vostochny Coal Strip Mine belonging to JSC Eurasian Energy Corporation is commissioned. The annual capacity of the mine is 22mn tonnes of coal.

2004 – The Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Astana (Nur-Sultan).

2012 – Mayor of the city of Frogn in Norway Thore Vestby and Director of Perspective 2020 International Initiative Aaron Tovish hands over Mayors for Peace certificate to the then Mayor of Astana (Nur-Sultan) Imangali Tasmagambetov.

2012 – Serbian President Tomislav Nikolić who has come to Astana (Nur-Sultan) for an official visit, awards President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Order of the Republic of Serbia.