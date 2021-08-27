Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

August 27. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 August 2021, 08:00
August 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of August.

NAMES

photo

Nataliya Sats (1903-1993) is the stage director, the world’s first woman who directed opera, writer, playwright, teacher.

She was born in Irkutsk. In 1945 Sats was the one who founded the first Young Spectators’ Theater in Almaty and staged many spectacular plays there. She headed the theater for 13 years.

In 1995 the State Russian Children’s’ and Youth Academic Theatre in Almaty was named after her.

photo

Khakimzhan Nauryzbayev (1925-2009) is the founder of Kazakh sculpture school, 1st professional sculptor of Kazakhstan, merited art figure, people’s artist, laureate of the Ualikhanov State Prize, laureate of Tarlan Prize.

He was born in Ulykol village. He entered the art school in Almaty in 1943.

He created more than 300 monuments, including monuments to Abai, Zhambyl, Chokan Ualikhanov, Amangeldy, Kurmangazy, Dina Nurpeissova. For his Shokan monument he was awarded The State Prize of Kazakh SSR.

photo

Dastan Sartayev (1959) is the Chief Military Prosecutor of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since July 2018.

photo

Sabyr Yessimbekov (1964) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute if International Relations. He studied also at the leading universities of Japan.

Has been serving this June.

photo

Kurmanbek Zhumagali (1985) is the director general of Astana TV Channel.

Graduated from the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University.

Has been working since October 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships