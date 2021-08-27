August 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of August.

NAMES

(1903-1993) is the stage director, the world’s first woman who directed opera, writer, playwright, teacher.

She was born in Irkutsk. In 1945 Sats was the one who founded the first Young Spectators’ Theater in Almaty and staged many spectacular plays there. She headed the theater for 13 years.

In 1995 the State Russian Children’s’ and Youth Academic Theatre in Almaty was named after her.

(1925-2009) is the founder of Kazakh sculpture school, 1professional sculptor of Kazakhstan, merited art figure, people’s artist, laureate of the Ualikhanov State Prize, laureate of Tarlan Prize.

He was born in Ulykol village. He entered the art school in Almaty in 1943.

He created more than 300 monuments, including monuments to Abai, Zhambyl, Chokan Ualikhanov, Amangeldy, Kurmangazy, Dina Nurpeissova. For his Shokan monument he was awarded The State Prize of Kazakh SSR.

(1959) is the Chief Military Prosecutor of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since July 2018.

(1964) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute if International Relations. He studied also at the leading universities of Japan.

Has been serving this June.

(1985) is the director general of Astana TV Channel.

Graduated from the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University.

Has been working since October 2019.